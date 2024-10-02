Pregnant woman crashed car into Glendale home, police say

The Brief A pregnant woman crashed her car into a home near 59th and Myrtle Avenues on Oct. 2, police said. Two children were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Minor injuries were reported.



No one was seriously hurt when a car crashed into a home in Glendale on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 2 near 59th and Myrtle Avenues.

Glendale Police say a pregnant woman was identified as the driver. Two children were inside her car at the time of the crash.

"As of right now, injuries appear to be minor," Officer Moroni Mendez said in a statement.

Officers are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.