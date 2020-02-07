Preliminary report reveals no engine failure in deadly Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
LOS ANGELES - Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The Jan. 26 crash killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star, his teenage daughter and seven others. The helicopter crashed into a mountain outside Los Angeles.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.