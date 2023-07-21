Expand / Collapse search
Prescott man arrested, accused of threatening family with a gun

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Officials with Prescott Police say they arrested a 25-year-old man following an incident that involved a family.

According to a statement released on July 21, the incident happened at a convenience store in the area of Iron Springs Road and Gail Gardner Way on the night of July 15. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a 911 call, and when they arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect, identified as Matthew Massucci, was leaving a convenience store in the area when, for no apparent reason, he became verbally aggressive, cursing and yelling at a family that was parked next to him.

The family, according to investigators, including a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old that were seated inside a car.

"The father of the children intervened telling the suspect to stop cursing at his children. The suspect then produced a handgun and pointed it at the chest of the father as well as his children. The family retreated to the other side of their vehicle, while the suspect got into his vehicle and drove away prior to police arrival," read a portion of the statement.

Massucci, according to officials, was found on July 20, and placed under arrest. A handgun that matched the description given by the alleged victims was found when Massucci was stopped by officers.

According to officials, Massucci has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail, and is accused of aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

