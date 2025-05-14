Former Prescott Police officer accused of manslaughter in 2024 shooting

The Brief Former Prescott Police Officer Brian Sutton was indicted on a manslaughter charge following a 2024 deadly shooting. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced his grand jury indictment on May 14.



A former Prescott Police officer is accused of manslaughter stemming from a 2024 shooting while on duty.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) on May 14 said former Prescott Police Officer Brian Sutton was indicted by a grand jury of manslaughter for the death of Daniel Leslie.

"The indictment stems from a June 2024 contact between Sutton and the victim Daniel Leslie. Officer Sutton contacted Leslie outside of his home. Leslie was unarmed when he ran towards the home and Officer Sutton fired his service weapon. Leslie was struck by gunfire, and he died at the hospital. The criminal investigation was handled by the Department of Public Safety," MCAO said in a news release.

Prescott is in Yavapai County, and the Yavapai County Attorney's Office asked MCAO to handle the criminal case to avoid a conflict of interest.

Prescott PD Responds:

"On May 14, 2025, the Prescott Police Department was notified that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office presented this case to a Grand Jury in Yavapai County. The Grand Jury indicted Brian Sutton on Manslaughter charges. Mr. Sutton self-surrendered to the custody of the Yavapai County Sherrif’s Office," Prescott Police said on May 14.

The department says Sutton is no longer employed by the city.

"Currently, with criminal charges and civil litigation pending, we are unable to comment further," the department said.

The backstory:

In October of last year, the Prescott Police Department provided more information about what happened after the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety concluded its investigation.

On June 7 at around 8 a.m., Prescott Police officers got reports of a domestic dispute where a man, Daniel Leslie, 34, threatened to kill his girlfriend while trying to break down the door of an RV where she was locked inside.

By the time the officers got there, Leslie was gone. An officer spotted his car and tried to stop him, but he wouldn't stop and officers decided not to chase after him.

"The investigation established probable cause for the arrest of Leslie on several charges stemming from the domestic violence incident as well as felony unlawful flight from law enforcement," Prescott Police said.

The next day, two Prescott Police officers returned to the RV in an attempt to find Leslie.

One officer was in front of the RV, and the other was in the back in case he tried to flee again. Eventually, Leslie was confronted in the driveway.

"Leslie was given verbal commands, which he ignored. Leslie began to move towards the carport area of the residence against the commands of the officer. Leslie began to run into a side door of the residence, at which point the officer fired three rounds from his handgun, which struck Leslie," police said.

The officers attempted life-saving measures, including using a tourniquet. Leslie ultimately died at a Phoenix hospital.

"The Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation concluded that Leslie was not armed at the time when the officer fired his handgun. The Officer involved in this incident was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation as well as an internal review. The Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation has been forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for a full review, which is ongoing," the department said.