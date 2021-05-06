Prescott Valley PD investigates 4-car collision at Highway 69/169

article

The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a four-car crash at the intersection of State Route 69 northbound at State Route 169 that left two people injured.

According to police, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on SR-69 at 4:35 p.m. on May 6, failed to see a red light, and rear-ended a Toyota Camry.

The impact of the collision forced the Camry to hit two other vehicles. The passengers in these vehicles were not injured.

(Prescott Valley PD)

The front passengers of the Impala and Camry suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to a Phoenix hospital.

The driver of the Impala was cited for failing to control his speed to avoid a collision.

Northbound SR 69 was closed at SR 169 due to the crash but has since reopened.

