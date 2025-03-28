President Donald Trump pardons Trevor Milton, founder of EV startup Nikola

article

The Brief The founder of Nikola Corporation, Trevor Milton, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump. Milton was found guilty of exaggerating claims about his company to investors. The Associated Press noted that Milton and his wife donated to Trump's election fund less than a month before the November election.



The founder of electric vehicle startup Nikola announced on Mar. 27 that he has received a full and unconditional pardon from President Donald Trump.

"This pardon is not just about me—it’s about every American who has been railroaded by the government, and unfortunately, that’s a lot of people," read a post Trevor Milton made on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the Associated Press, White House officials confirmed the pardon on March 28, but there was no notice of a pardon on the White House website.

The AP also noted that Milton and his wife donated more than $1.8 million to President Trump's election campaign fund less than a month before the November election, citing filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The backstory:

According to an Associated Press report on Milton in December 2023, Milton was sentenced to four years in prison following his conviction over exaggeration of claims about Nikola's production of zero-emission 18-wheeler trucks.

At the time the conviction was announced, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Milton "lied to investors again and again - on social media, on television, on podcasts, and in print."

Prosecutors alleged that from at least November 2019 to around September 2020, Milton "engaged in a scheme to defraud investors by inducing them to purchase shares of Nikola Corporation" through statements that were deemed false and misleading.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office said Milton "made false claims regarding nearly all aspects of Nikola’s business," including claims that the company had early success in creating a semi-truck prototype that was described as fully functioning, even when Milton knew the prototype was not operational.

Why you should care:

Per the AP, Milton's pardon could wipe out millions of dollars in restitution that prosecutors were seeking for defrauded investors.