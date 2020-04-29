President Donald Trump reveals plans to visit Arizona amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

President Donald Trump said during a roundtable that he has plans to visit Arizona.

The comment was made during a roundtable President Trump hosted for business executives.

"I'm going to Arizona, but that's a little different. That's having to do with industry," President Trump said, in response to a question by a reporter. The President did say it's too soon for crowds to gather at this point in time.

President Trump appears to say the trip to Arizona will happen next week, but did not give any specifics, nor did he say which city or cities he is visiting.

President Trump has visited Arizona on multiple occasions in recent years, both prior to and following his presidential election victory in 2016.

A Trump rally that took place in August 2017 saw violent protests outside the Phoenix Convention Center, and resulted in a number of arrests being made.

The most recent Arizona visit by President Trump happened on February 19 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum near Downtown Phoenix, just weeks after members of the U.S. Senate voted down two articles of impeachment against him.

Officials with Trump's reelection campaign did not list any scheduled rallies on the campaign website as of Wednesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.