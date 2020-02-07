President Trump to make campaign stop in Phoenix on February 19

article

Officials with President Donald Trump's re-election campaign announced that Trump will make a campaign stop in Phoenix.

According to the statement, the "Keep America Great" rally in Phoenix will take place at 7:00 p.m. on February 19, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. for rally attendees.

The rally is scheduled to take place a week after members of the U.S. Senate voted down two articles of impeachment against Trump.

Trump has held a number of rallies in Arizona, both prior to and following his presidential election victory in 2016, including one rally in August 2017 that saw violent protests outside the Phoenix Convention Center, and resulted in a number of arrests being made.

Rally Information

