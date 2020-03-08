Presidential forum between Biden, Sanders in Orlando canceled due to coronavirus concerns, AFL-CIO confirms

article

A presidential forum scheduled in Orlando that was going to feature both Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, the organization says.

AFL-CIO confirmed to FOX 35 News that the AFL-CIO presidential forum scheduled in Orlando, which was going to feature Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The event was said to be scheduled for March 12, which is just five days before the state's presidential primary. The AFL-CIO was intending for the event to give the candidates a chance to hear from working people about the issues that are most important to them.

However, as cases of coronavirus arise in Florida, they said the event was canceled.

As of Sunday morning, there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 tied to Florida. The Florida Department of Health says that 11 of those are Florida residents, five of those are Florida residents in other states or countries, and one is a non-Florida resident in Florida. 278 others are currently being monitored for the virus.

There have been two deaths so far in Florida due to the coronavirus. Both were in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

Florida is in a 'Level II' state of emergency, allowing critical support to be provided to the state's health departments.

A recent poll shows that Democratic primary voters in Florida are leaning toward Biden. 61 percent of likely Florida voters favor him, giving him a substantial lead over Sanders. Former Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bloomberg have endorsed Biden. Florida Representative Val Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer have as well.

