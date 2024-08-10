Prison inmate escapes from Florence's Eyman State Prison, quickly recaptured by police

article

Florence Police mitigated an early scare on Saturday, August 10 after a prisoner escaped from the Eyman State Prison Complex.

According to a release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, the prisoner escaped around 7:30 a.m. and was captured around 8:18 a.m. without incident.

He was identified as Brigido Montoya.

Montoya was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2016 for sexual conduct with a minor.

AZDOC said that there was no continuing threat to the community and an investigation into the escape is ongoing.

Florence State Prison

Not the first prisoner escape from Eyman State Prison Complex

It has been more than three years since two prisoners escaped Eyman in January of 2021.

Those two broke out of the institution by cutting through a fence using tools retrieved from a utility room.

Both of those men were imprisoned for sex-related charges as well.

Where is Eyman State Prison Complex located: