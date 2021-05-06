Pro golfer arranged to meet detective who was posing as minor, police say

article

A professional golfer was arrested on Thursday in Orlando, Florida after investigators said he arranged to meet a detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Daniel Bowling, 26, is facing several charges including obscene communication, traveling to meet with a minor, and attempted lewd and lascivious molestation.

Investigators said Bowling contacted the decoy through an online chat platform at the beginning of April. Detectives said his conversations with the decoy "turned sexual in nature within the first 24 hours and intensified quickly."

The detective, accompanied by officers from the Orlando Police Department's Special Enforcement Division, arrested Bowling without incident when they said he arrived to meet up with the decoy.

As of Thursday evening, Bowling's profile page was still published on the PGATour.com website.

