Pro-Palestine ASU group speaks out after clash during student government meeting

On Nov. 15, we reported on a student government meeting at Arizona State University that included a clash between supporters of Israel and Palestine, and a day after the story aired, we are hearing from a student with the pro-Palestine group involved in the incident.

According to our initial report, about 120 people in the "Students for Justice in Palestine" group at ASU were trying for the third time to get the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) bill passed on Nov. 14.

"Our bill called on ASU to boycott products in the campus stores that are based in Israel or contribute to occupation, to divest from companies that support the occupation, and to end all study abroad programs to Israel," said Finn Howe, President of Students for Justice in Palestine.

The Anti-Defamation League defines BDS as "an international campaign aimed at delegitimizing and pressuring Israel, through the diplomatic, financial, professional, academic and cultural isolation of Israel, Israeli individuals, Israeli institutions, and, increasingly, Jews who support Israel’s right to exist."

The item, however, was never discussed, with the meeting called to end early after those in attendance heard rocks hitting the windows.

"They were protesting from outside while we were having this meeting - and the rocks were thrown at a window. Thank God it did not break the window," said Rabbi Shmuel Tiechtel.

An ASU spokesperson released a statement that the university's police department is investigating the incident, and said, "the incident is being reviewed for possible disorderly conduct and criminal damage charges. No arrests have been made at this time."

Group members say Palestinian students are "really suffering"

Those with the pro-Palestine group at AS say they were there to have their voices heard, but the meeting was cut short.

"We believe that Palestinians have been targeted at this meeting," said Howe. "Right now, students are really passionate and are really hurting during this time, and to that end, students who don't feel a voice in their student government have to make that known."

Howe said he doesn't know who threw the rocks. He also said because comments were cut short, there was a lot of energy in the room.

"The movement for Palestine is not one of Islam vs. Judaism – there are many Jews that support Palestine," Howe said. "It is simply a humanitarian call for a cease fire to the end to the atrocities that Israel commits every day to the Palestinian people."

In our initial report, Jewish students said they felt unsafe, and had a police escort to their Chabad.

"I understand that ASU is trying to show ‘you’re safe here,’ but when will they wake up and understand how quickly antisemitic rhetoric becomes organized violence?" said Shy-Lee Ben Ezer. "That’s what we saw yesterday."

Howe, however, said that Jewish students are not the only ones who feel unsafe at ASU.

"Palestinian students are really suffering right now," said Howe. "Many at ASU have had family who are involved in Gaza, and to have to go to class every day knowing your family is stuck in Gaza."