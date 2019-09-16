‘Prodigal Son’ asks viewers to consider what it would be like to be related to a serial killer

A new show on FOX invites viewers to consider the conflict one might face by being born the child of a serial murderer, and the hereditary demons that come with the territory.

“Prodigal Son” follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal psychologist whose expertise helps profile killers and help solve murders for the NYPD, not just because he’s good at what he does, but because he knows how the killers think, especially since his father is one.

Michael Sheen plays his dad, Dr. Martin Whitly, otherwise known as “The Surgeon.” The deceptive and notorious serial killer, who appears to be a loving father at first glance, has long since been captured for the gruesome murder of 23 people, and seeks to manipulate his way into his son’s good graces.

“The job that Bright has, helps him confront certain aspects of his past,” said Payne, describing the struggle that his character faces between the work that he does and the past that haunts him.

A new string of depraved murders creates a new set of challenges for Bright and the father-figure detective he works with, Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), forcing the tortured Bright to reconnect with his villainous father in order to gain insight into the murders as well as his own inherited inner demons.

Bright’s mother, Jessica Whitly, played by Bellamy Young, is less than thrilled at the news of her son’s newly formed dialogue with her murderous husband and urges him to move on.

In an exclusive interview, Young reflected on the complex family history that plays out parallel to her character’s son confronting his father’s murders. “It really humanizes everything,” said Young. “It’s the meditation on who we are, and who we might become.”

As Bright navigates his way into the twisted mind of a maniac, he teeters on the edge of sanity balancing a newfound relationship with his wicked yet endearing father and complicated family dynamic.

Catch the premiere of Prodigal Son on Monday, September 23, Sept. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.