Prom Closet offers dresses, tuxes at Glendale school during 2-day event

From pretty in pink, to sweet and sassy – the Prom Closet has a dress for every girl.

"We're just really excited because we have every kind of dress that a girl might want to wear," Donnis Dever said.

The Prom Closet has been in operation for about 10 years. Dever says the Prom Closet operates on the west side of the Valley.

"We're going to be open this year on April 2 and April 16 at Landmark School, which we are extremely fortunate to have to be able to put our inventory into," she said.

Inventory this year includes about 2,000 dresses, some of which are now, but all are donated.

"We have an extensive inventory of dresses, even up to size 24 – any girl, any shape or size can come in and rest assured she can find a gown for herself," Dever said.

Girls are allowed to bring one person to help them shop, and a volunteer will assist in picking the right dress and shoes. What's unique about the Prom Closet is that they also provide tuxes for young men.

"Not only do we have the jacket and pants they can make a complete tuxedo out of, but we can match their preferences and colors and once they pick their tie, we can match that also with a vest," Dever said.

The event is two days, but preparations take a year. It's a process that includes sorting dresses by size and color, but Dever and the volunteers enjoy it all.

"Some of these girls, when they find exactly the right color and exactly the right style and then if they can match it up with shoes that we have, you know, it’ll be just a spectacular evening for them, and some of these kids are seniors now, so they didn’t get to have their junior prom because of the pandemic, so this is a very, very special year and night for them," Dever said.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.