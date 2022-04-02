Antlers, skulls and taxidermy galore: Arizona Game and Fish auctioning away wildlife assets

Need some antlers, hides and head mounts? The Arizona Game and Fish Department has you covered.

The state is auctioning off a variety of wildlife assets, including taxidermy, artwork and animal skulls at the 2022 Outdoor Expo at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility near I-17 and Carefree Highway on April 2 and 3.

All the items were seized during law enforcement investigations, taken from animals killed in crashes, or given through donations.

"Because of the pandemic, we’ve not been able to conduct this auction for the past three years due to the cancellation of the expo," said Ken Dinquel, wildlife law enforcement coordinator in a statement. "To that point, we have three years’ worth of inventory to sell this year — more than we’ve ever had in the past."

Items can be bought by the pound or through a silent auction. The money will be used to buy equipment that helps investigate crimes involving wildlife and to fund Arizona's wildfire resources, according to AZGFD.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

More info: https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife-assets-to-be-auctioned-april-2-3-at-azgfds-outdoor-expo/

Photos of the auction items: https://www.instagram.com/gf_assets/

