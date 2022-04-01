Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for April 1-4

article

Phoenix drivers, beware: Several major closures will be in effect this weekend on Interstate 10 along with a slew of other restrictions due to pavement maintenance and other improvement projects, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between the I-17 Split near Sky Harbor Airport and 19th Avenue starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 1 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

The westbound Loop 202 and southbound State 51 ramps to I-10 WB will be closed, along with any on-ramps that are within the closure, which includes:

Sky Harbor Boulevard

16th Street

7th Street

7th Avenue

Additionally, the southbound I-17 ramp to I-10 WB at the Split will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers on I-10 will be detoured to I-17 northbound and can get back on the freeway at the Stack interchange north of Van Buren. To avoid the closure, commuters are advised to try taking Loop 202 South Mountain or Loop 101 to get from the east Valley to the west Valley. Travelers leaving the airport can try using Buckeye Road or 24th Street to get around.

-

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will also close between 43rd Avenue and the I-17 Stack from 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1 to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 4 for pavement work.

The northbound Loop 202 ramps and the 51st Avenue on-ramp to I-10 EB will be closed.

Alternate routes: ADOT advises exiting the freeway before the closure and using McDowell Road or Van Buren to get around. Drivers can also consider trying other freeways like Loop 101 to reach I-17 or Loop 202 to reach their destination.

-

The westbound lanes will be narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and State Route 143 / 48th Street from 10 p.m. Saturday, April 2 to 4 a.m. Monday for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The US 60 HOV lane on-ramp to I-10 WB will be closed during that time.

Loop 101

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 in Scottsdale will be restricted to one lane between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thunderbird Road from 8 pm. on Friday, April 1 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2 for pavement maintenance.

The on-ramps at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Raintree Drive will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can try exiting the freeway at Hayden Road and heading south to Cactus Road to get around the restriction.

I-17

The right lane on I-17 northbound near Dunlap Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday for the Valley Metro light rail construction project.

The on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue will be closed.

This restriction will also be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 3 through Wednesday, April 6.

Alternate routes: ADOT says drivers can take other nearby on-ramps like the one at Peoria Avenue.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

More transportation news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: