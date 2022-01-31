Prosecutors: NJ man sexually abused horse on video, possessed child sex abuse materials

article

A New Jersey man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse materials, as well as videos that allegedly showed him performing sexual acts on a horse.

Mitchell B. Richtman, 31, is charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials and animal cruelty following the alleged discovery by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Mercer County detectives opened an investigation into Richtman after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual in the county was uploading illicit content involving minors.

After an investigation, authorities identified Richtman as a suspect.

Last Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant, detained Richtman, and seized several electronic devices from his East Windsor home.

Investigators say some of the devices seized contained child sexual abuse material depicting children as young as five years old. Detectives also found several videos they say showed Richtman performing sexual acts on a horse.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says they have filed a motion to detain Richtman pending trial.

