Protests in Indiana, Texas demanding end of stay-at-home orders

More than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Republican governor has extended a stay-at-home order that was set to expire Monday until May 1 while he works on a plan to reopen businesses.

Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas, a few hundred people rallied at the state Capitol in another protest over stay-at-home orders.

The protest came a day after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced that next week Texas will begin reopening state parks and letting retailers sell items curbside.

Abbott says more restrictions will be lifted before the end of April.