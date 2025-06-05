Public spat between Musk and Trump; Search continues for Travis Decker | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the online spat involving President Trump and Elon Musk to the first day of Lori Vallow Daybell's second and final trial in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 5, 2025.
1. Musk, Trump in public spat
A public feud between President Trump and Elon Musk is escalating quickly: Trump is threatening Musk's contracts, while Musk says Trump "is in the Epstein files."
2. Search continues for WA father wanted for killing kids
Authorities are searching for the father of three young Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, after they were found dead.
3. Latest on teens who were found dead on Mount Ord
Over a week later, the deaths of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark remain a mystery. They were found with gunshot wounds in the Tonto National Forest on May 27, and the sheriff's office is treating their deaths as suspicious.
4. Day 1 of Lori Vallow Daybell's 2nd Arizona trial
The final chapter of the Lori Daybell saga in Arizona got underway on Thursday with opening statements after a jury was finally seated.
5. Community rallies around gravely wounded Apache Junction police officer
The community continues its outpouring of support for Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio, who was badly injured in a June 2 shooting by an alleged road rage suspect.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
On June 5, we saw sunny skies and a high of 100 degrees in Phoenix.