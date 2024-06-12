Pumps to remove water from Arizona roads checked by ADOT ahead of monsoon season

article

Monsoon season is right around the corner, and ADOT workers are making sure their water pumping stations are ready to keep roads from flooding.

"Along the Valley freeway system, we actually have 54 pump stations that do the work of removing water. This is in areas where the freeway is below ground level," said Doug Nintzel of ADOT.

Crews are now busy making sure the engines can fire up at a moment's notice. They're also checking for debris and cracks.

"As we get ready for storms to occur, we need the engines ready to turn on. We need to check the pumps for cracks," Nintzel said.

The pumps are designed to take storm water and move it to a nearby drainage channel. It has to be done quickly and efficiently.

"An average pump can move more than 12,000 gallons of water in just one minute," Nintzel said. "If you have a 35,000 gallon swimming pool, one of these pumps can empty that pool in three minutes."

For 2024, new technology is being used to keep highways from flooding. For the first time, ADOT is now using drones to help technicians.

"The drone is able to fly into areas that, in the past, our technicians have had to wear harnesses and climb up on ladders," Nintzel said. "The drone is taking care of that work for us now. Look at the pipelines for things like cracks, any problems with the equipment. It's saving us all time and money."

There are alert systems that monitor every station in case of an emergency.

Rain/flood safety tips

