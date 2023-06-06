Punches thrown outside a Glendale school board meeting over student pronouns

A protest held outside a Glendale school board meeting over the students' right to choose their pronouns took a chaotic turn Tuesday evening.

Multiple groups gathered outside the Glendale Unified School Board building as they protested over pronouns. At one point during the protests, punches were thrown and police in Glendale had to jump in to stop the violence.

The fights ended with at least one person in custody. The fights prompted police to ask the school board to go in recess inside as officers deal with the chaos.

The commotion and fights faded shortly after the fight as crowds were ordered to disperse.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, LAUSD board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday encouraging all schools to incorporate LGBTQ+ class concepts as part of the curriculum, in addition to formally recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, while also designating October as LGBTQ+ History Month.

In Temecula, teachers gathered to protest Temecula Valley Unified school district board's decision to exclude certain textbooks from the curriculum. The controversy in Temecula surrounds the debate over a social studies textbook proposed for the fourth-grade curriculum.

