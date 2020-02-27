Pursuit ends in horrific crash in San Fernando Valley

article

A pursuit for a reported stolen vehicle Thursday night ended in a violent crash on the southbound 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard in the Van Nuys area.

At least two people were ejected from the suspect vehicle after colliding with another vehicle and spinning out of control across lanes of the freeway before hitting a post on the shoulder.

The southbound 405 Freeway is shut down in the area. It's unknown when it will reopen.

First responders transported several people to a local hospital in unknown condition. Two other people were detained by authorities after a brief foot pursuit following the crash.

Los Angeles Fire Department says three teens and one young adult were involved in the collision.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updated information.