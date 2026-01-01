Queen Creek couple offers $10K reward after New Year’s Eve home burglary

The Brief A Queen Creek couple is offering a $10,000 reward after security footage captured an intruder smashing a glass door and ransacking their home during a New Year’s Eve burglary. The victims reported that the break-in follows at least two similar incidents in their neighborhood over the past week, prompting the Queen Creek Police Department to launch an investigation.



A Queen Creek couple spent New Year’s Day cleaning up shattered glass and reviewing security footage after a burglar broke into their home while they were out celebrating New Year’s Eve.

What they're saying:

Sarah and Devon Herman returned to their Queen Creek home Wednesday night to find a sliding glass door smashed. Security cameras captured a man hopping a fence, passing the family pool, and ransacking the primary bedroom and closet.

"Just the most intimate places of your home, to have someone just completely violate that — there’s literally nothing like that," Sarah Herman said.

The couple said that while laptops, purses, and jewelry were left behind, the intruder destroyed personal property and left the home in disarray.

Dig deeper:

The incident follows a string of similar reports in the neighborhood; the Hermans noted at least two other nearby burglaries or attempted break-ins occurred in the week leading up to the holiday.

"To not know how long the house may have been watched or cased — those things keep us up at night now," Devon Herman said.

What's next:

The Queen Creek Police Department is investigating the break-in. The Hermans are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Queen Creek Police at 480-358-3500.