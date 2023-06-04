Queen Creek firefighter hurt responding to house fire
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A Queen Creek firefighter was hurt while battling an early morning house fire on Sunday.
The fire broke out in a neighborhood just north of Ocotillo Road and Crismon, city officials said.
The residents had already evacuated inside by the time first responders arrived.
The scene of a house fire in Queen Creek.
"One QC firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported as a precaution," authorities said on Twitter.
The fire is now under control. Gilbert and Mesa firefighters also helped with the incident.
Where the fire sparked: