Rain and cold temperatures aren't ruining New Year's Eve in Scottsdale

The New Year is off to a wet and muggy start as people pack into clubs and bars in Old Town Scottsdale, doing their very best to keep dry.

"Not a big fan. We were golfing this morning. It was a mess, but glad to be out here," said Jake Swedberg from Minnesota.

A little bit of rain certainly isn't dampening any spirits.

"It's better than the snow in Nebraska right now!" said John Tucker from Nebraska.

"It's kind of nice to have a change of weather," said Sam Kelley, who drove up with a group of friends from Tucson for a bar crawl. "We already bought the tickets, they're non-refundable."

And as 2021 comes to a close, many say moving forward into the New Year, they're wishing for the best with fewer clouds, and more sunshine-filled moments.

Winter storm in Phoenix

Phoenix saw scattered showers by nighttime and the National Weather Service (NWS) said rainfall totals will be light, but to still use caution when driving.

The storm is expected to produce hazardous driving conditions across much of Arizona beginning late Thursday and continuing into Saturday, forecasters said on Dec. 30.

Across the Valley and the high country, residents have seen rain and snow since the beginning of the week.

Friday's high was 68°F. There will be colder temperatures this weekend and freezing temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning.

More weather news

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.