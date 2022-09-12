Expand / Collapse search
Rapper PnB Rock identified by TMZ as person killed in shooting at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in LA area

Published 
Updated 5:42PM
Entertainment
FOX 11
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 09, 2020 article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Rapper PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

LOS ANGELES - Rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died at the hospital after a shooting broke out at a Los Angeles staple.

According to an earlier report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at an Inglewood location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles Monday afternoon.

During a press conference Monday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department said the person shot at the restaurant has died at the hospital but did not confirm if PnB Rock was the person shot. Shortly after LAPD's press conference, TMZ later reported PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, has died at the hospital.

The identity of the suspected gunman has not been released in the deadly shooting. FOX 11 is making calls to law enforcement officials for information on Monday's shooting.

PnB Rock's single "Selfish" topped at 51 in the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. His other hits include "Middle Child" featuring late-artist Xxxtentacion and a feature on a Kodak Black song called "Too Many Years."

The report of the shooting comes as PnB Rock and entertainment personality DJ Akademics discussed crime in Los Angeles during a podcast interview.

"LA spooky man," DJ Akademiks said in an interview.

"I really don't really be outside like that," PnB Rock said, in part, during the interview with DJ Akademiks. "I'm not going to put myself in those situations."