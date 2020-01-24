Rapper YG arrested at San Fernando Valley home, booked on robbery charges

article

Rapper YG was arrested at his Chatsworth area mansion on a robbery charge early Friday morning, authorities said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the Compton rapper’s San Fernando Valley home around 4 a.m. to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing criminal investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The rapper's big hits include "Left, Right," "Big Bank," and "Why You Always Hatin.'"

YG, 29, was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Men’s Central Jail on robbery charges, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s office is also investigating the hip-hop artist, born Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, after a vehicle registered in his name was involved in a pursuit that turned into a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

Jackson’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at the Compton Courthouse.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

