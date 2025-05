article

The REAL ID deadline is now here for air travelers; conclave to select the next pope has begun; and more. Scroll down for more of your top morning headlines from May 7, 2025:

1. Deadly crash in the West Valley

Featured article

2. Police seek help in mass shooting investigation

Featured article

3. Woman indicted for fraud in case involving reality TV star

Featured article

4. REAL ID deadline is here

Featured article

5. Canned beans recalled in Arizona, 22 other states

Featured article

Today's weather