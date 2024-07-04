Expand / Collapse search
Recalled Diamond Shruumz microdosing candies may be linked to a death, nearly 50 illnesses: FDA

By Jonel Aleccia
Published  July 4, 2024 7:46am MST
Recalls
Associated Press
article

Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars (FDA)

Federal health officials are investigating a possible death and dozens of illnesses tied to recalled "microdosing" candies laced with a chemical found in mushrooms and sold online and in vape shops nationwide.

At least 48 people in 24 states said they got sick after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand products, including chocolate bars, cones and gummies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

One death is "potentially associated" with the outbreak and 27 people have been hospitalized, the agency said. People who fell ill reported severe symptoms like seizures, agitation, abnormal heart rates and loss of consciousness. The latest illness was reported Monday, FDA officials said.

Prophet Premium Blends LLC, of Santa Ana, California, recalled all of its Diamond Shruumz products late last month because they contain muscimol, a psychoactive chemical found in potentially toxic Amanita mushrooms that may be tied to the illnesses.

The products are marketed for microdosing, which means taking very small doses of a psychedelic drug to achieve supposed benefits while minimizing negative side effects.

Diamond Shruumz products were sold nationwide in retail stores and online; at smoke or vape shops; and by retailers that sell hemp-derived products like cannabidiol, or CBD, or delta-8 THC.

The FDA, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and America’s Poison Centers are investigating the outbreak. People who have these products should stop using them. Anyone who falls ill after using them should contact a health care provider or a poison center at 1-800-222-1222.