Arizona health officials, FDA report illnesses linked to Diamond Shruumz candy, chocolate, gummies

Some people in Arizona have gotten sick after eating a certain brand of gummies, chocolate bars and candy, health officials said.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says they have received reports of people experiencing severe health issues after consuming Diamond Shruumz brand candy, chocolate bars, cones and gummies.

"The patients have required emergency transport, emergency department evaluation, and in some instances, intensive care admission," the department said.

As of June 19, six cases have been reported to two Arizona poison centers. Twenty-six cases have been reported nationwide.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an investigation into the Diamond Shruumz products.

"Diamond Shruumz- brand products can be purchased online and in person at a variety of retail locations nationwide including smoke/vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC). The full list of retailers is currently unknown, and FDA recommends that people do not purchase or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies from any retail or online locations at this time," stated FDA officials.

The following information was provided by AZDHS for consumers:

Do not eat or consume Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies until further notice.

Safely dispose of any Diamond Shruumz-brand product you may have or return it to the retailer it was purchased from.

"Microdosing" products are not Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, and the ingredients listed may not be accurate.

Ingredients not listed may have unknown adverse health effects.

Serious adverse effects, such as seizures, hallucinations, and loss of consciousness, have occurred after ingesting these products.

If you become ill after consuming the Diamond Shruumz products, you should contact your health care provider or call the Poison Control helpline at 1-800-222-1222.

According to the FDA, they have been in contact with Diamond Shruumz about a possible voluntary recall, but these discussions are still ongoing.