Recipe: Pork chop chili

This time of year, chili's a dish that's sure to warm your heart -- and your belly -- so Dr. BBQ cooked up a unique new recipe that's sure to add some spice to FOX’s Thursday Night Football.

Dr. BBQ serves up his chili with oyster crackers, but it also goes great with cornbread. And in some parts of the country, like Nebraska, they have a custom of always serving their chili with cinnamon rolls.

INGREDIENTS:

6 slices bacon

6 boneless pork chops, about ½ inch

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

1 large green bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

Two 10-ounce cans diced tomatoes with green chiles,

¼ cup good quality chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

4 cups vegetable broth

One 16-ounce can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup water mixed with 2 tablespoons flour

Shredded cheese, oyster crackers and sour cream for garnish, optional

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat a Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add the bacon and cook until crisp. Season the pork chops liberally with salt and pepper. When the bacon is done remove it to a plate lined with paper towel to drain.

Place three of the chops in the Dutch oven. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown. Flip and cook another 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown. There’s no need to get them fully cooked at this point, just browned.

Remove to a plate and repeat with the remaining chops.

When all the chops are out of the pan, add the onion and bell pepper. Mix well. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often until the onions are soft.

Add the tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, and salt. Mix well and bring to a simmer.

Add the stock and mix well. Return to a simmer.

Meanwhile cut the pork chops into ½-inch cubes and add them to the pot.

Chop the reserved bacon into small bits. Add the beans and the bacon to the pot. Mix well and return to a simmer.

Cover and reduce heat to maintain a low simmer. Cook for one hour, stirring occasionally until the meat is tender.

Add the water and flour mixture and mix well.

Cook 15 minutes to thicken.

Makes about 10 servings