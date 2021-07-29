Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez’s Fall Chili
Amazing, So Super Easy … Chili!
- 1 pound ground beef or Turkey
- 1 can kidney beans
- 1 can pinto beans
- 1 can black beans
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 1 8oz. Can tomato sauce
- 1 clove fresh garlic
Spice
- 2 tablespoons mild chili powder
- 1 tsp. Ground cumin
- 1 tsp. Ground oregano
- 1 tsp. Salt
- 1/4 tsp. Cayenne pepper
Topping
- Shredded cheddar
- Crushed tortilla chips or Fritos
- Sour cream or Plain Greek Yogurt Enjoy!!!!
