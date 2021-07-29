Expand / Collapse search
Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez’s Fall Chili

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Recipes
FOX 10 Phoenix

Amazing, So Super Easy … Chili!

  •  1 pound ground beef or Turkey 
  • 1 can kidney beans 
  • 1 can pinto beans 
  • 1 can black beans 
  • 1 can diced tomatoes 
  • 1 8oz. Can tomato sauce 
  • 1 clove fresh garlic

Spice 

  • 2 tablespoons mild chili powder
  • 1 tsp. Ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. Ground oregano 
  • 1 tsp. Salt
  • 1/4 tsp. Cayenne pepper 

Topping 

  • Shredded cheddar 
  • Crushed tortilla chips or Fritos 
  • Sour cream or Plain Greek Yogurt Enjoy!!!!

For more recipes and fun reels, follow Syleste on Instagram at @sylestefox10

