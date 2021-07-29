Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez’s Fall Chili

Amazing, So Super Easy … Chili!

1 pound ground beef or Turkey

1 can kidney beans

1 can pinto beans

1 can black beans

1 can diced tomatoes

1 8oz. Can tomato sauce

1 clove fresh garlic

Spice

2 tablespoons mild chili powder

1 tsp. Ground cumin

1 tsp. Ground oregano

1 tsp. Salt

1/4 tsp. Cayenne pepper

Topping

Shredded cheddar

Crushed tortilla chips or Fritos

Sour cream or Plain Greek Yogurt Enjoy!!!!

For more recipes and fun reels, follow Syleste on Instagram at @sylestefox10

More recipes: