Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez's French Fries
article
Ingredients:
- 3 Russet Potatoes
- 1 tbs Olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Pinch of pepper
- Pinch garlic powder (if desired)
- Nonstick cooking spray, for the basket
Instructions:
- Preheat an air fryer to 380 degrees F and spray the basket with nonstick spray.
- Cut the potato in half lengthwise, then into 1/4-inch slices. Cut the slices into 1/4-inch sticks. Put the fries in a medium bowl and rinse them well with cold water, then drain and pat dry with paper towels.
- Toss the fries with the oil in a large bowl, then sprinkle with spices Working in batches if necessary, put the fries in an even layer in the air fryer basket with no overlapping and cook, turning them halfway through, until golden brown and crisp, 14 to 16 minutes. Remove and season with more salt.
Enjoy! For more recipes and fun reels, follow Syleste on Instagram @sylestefox10
