Recovery efforts continue at Bartlett Lake for missing man

The Brief A man, 21, went underwater at Bartlett Lake in Maricopa County and never came back up, the sheriff's office said. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on May 3.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office continues its search for a 21-year-old man who never resurfaced in Bartlett Lake on Saturday, May 3.

What we know:

At around 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office got word of a man who struggled to swim, went underwater and never came back up.

"The victim, a 21-year-old Hispanic male from Phoenix, was reportedly attempting to walk across the cove with friends when he lost his footing approximately three-quarters of the way across. Witnesses say he was a capable swimmer, but the combination of unexpected depth—approximately 15 feet—and cold water temperatures may have contributed to the incident," the sheriff's office said.

The victim wasn't wearing a life jacket, investigators say.

"MCSO divers entered the water shortly before 8:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing, recovery has not been made yet," the sheriff's office said Sunday morning.

On Sunday, recovery efforts continued, and MCSO said they'll let FOX 10 know when the victim is recovered.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

It's unknown why it took about four hours for the dive team to get into the water to search for the victim from the time the report came in.

Map of where Bartlett Lake is: