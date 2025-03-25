Scrapyard fire burns in Phoenix

The Brief A scrapyard fire broke out on March 25 near 23rd Avenue and Broadway Road. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Crews responded on Tuesday to a large fire burning at a scrapyard in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out at around 11:30 a.m. on March 25 near 23rd Avenue and Broadway Road.

"Crews are utilizing elevated hose streams from ladder trucks while coordinating with firefighters on the ground with hand lines," Capt. Rob McDade said. "At this time, it appears the main body of the fire is a large machine used in this facility, with recycled cars."

No injuries were reported.

Broadway Road was shut down between 19th and 27th Avenues as firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews responded on March 25 to a fire burning at a Phoenix scrapyard near 23rd Avenue and Broadway Road. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

Map of where the fire happened