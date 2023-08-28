Expand / Collapse search
Redheads stand out while blending in at annual Redhead Days Festival

By Chris Williams
Published 
Viral
FOX TV Stations

Redheads gather in Netherlands for festival celebrating their hair color

Redheads from across the world gathered in Tilburg, the Netherlands, on August 25-27 for the annual Redhead Days Festival.

TILBURG, The Netherlands - Redheads sometimes find themselves sticking out in a crowd because of their hair color, but recently it was the exact opposite when they came together as a show of unity. 

They gathered in Tilburg, the Netherlands, on August 25-27 for the annual Redhead Days Festival. 

Attendee Susie Baker shared footage showing a large group of redheads in Spoorpark Tilburg.

The Redhead Days Festival is described as the "oldest, largest, and most spectacular redhead festival in the world", aimed to gather "thousands" of redheads in Tilburg. 

According to the World Population Review, about 2% of people worldwide have red hair with the highest prevalence in Scotland and Ireland.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 