‘Rediscover Arizona’ campaign launched to help Arizonans explore the state during the pandemic

There aren't many deals being advertised just yet for vacations in Arizona, but it's early in vacation season and resorts are no doubt adjusting to the new normal of COVID-19.

Some popular resorts in the state have yet to reopen, but some are up and running with stay-cation deals already underway.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess says for those showing Arizona licenses, you get 40% off their best rooms. They've also waived the resort fee for the entire summer and have other room deals for the summer.

You can expect health precautions being taken at the resort, including at the pool and areas with amenities.

The pandemic caused a $2 billion loss in tourism in the month of April in Arizona, and now the Arizona Office of Tourism has a step-by-step plan to start rebuilding and they are beginning right here in their own backyard.

"Normally our summer campaign involves nearby states that regional drive market. But, we just started our digital and social media campaign and it's geo-targeted to just residents in Arizona," said Becky Blaine with the Arizona Office of Tourism.

The newly launched "Rediscover Arizona" campaign features activities for residents who want to stay closer to home.

For more on the campaign, visit https://www.letsseeaz.com/

For more on how the state is handling the pandemic, visit https://www.fox10phoenix.com/shows/coronavirus-in-arizona