Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 12 years later

The Brief June 30, 2025, marks the 12th anniversary of the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nineteen Granite Mountain Hotshots died while battling the wildfire in 2013. Events honoring the Hotshots will be held on Monday in Prescott and Yarnell.



Monday, June 30, marks 12 years since 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire.

What they're saying:

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in memory of the firefighters.

"We honor the memory and legacy of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who sacrificed their lives to keep Arizonans safe," Hobbs said in a news release. "Their bravery and service to our state will always be remembered, and we are holding their families, friends and the entire Prescott community in our thoughts."

Local perspective:

A ceremony will be held at the Granite Mountain Tribute Center in Prescott at 2 p.m.

There will also be a remembrance event at the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park at 4 p.m.

The backstory:

When the fire started, dry lightning had struck a patch of vegetation in steep, mountainous terrain and ignited the fire high on a ridge west of Yarnell, which hadn’t experienced a wildfire in nearly 50 years.

Two days later, the Hotshots were battling the fire in a box canyon when the winds suddenly shifted and the flames rapidly raced toward them. The 19 men tried to deploy emergency shelters: tent-like structures meant to shield firefighters from the flames and heat.

The gusty, hot winds caused the fire to intensify to more than 2,000 degrees and cut off the firefighters’ escape route, killing the men, authorities said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013.

The only surviving crew member, Brendan McDonough, was posted away from the group as a lookout when the flames overtook the other Hotshots.

The Yarnell Hill Fire charred more than 13 square miles and destroyed 127 buildings.