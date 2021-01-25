Report: Portland mayor pepper-sprayed man out of fear of safety, contracting COVID

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Superior, Tonto Basin
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Report: Portland mayor pepper-sprayed man out of fear of safety, contracting COVID

Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press
article

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 30: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to the media at City Hall on August 30, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. A man was fatally shot Saturday night as a Pro-Trump rally clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Portland.

PORTLAND - Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted and videotaped him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening.

According to a police report Wheeler and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013,  had been dining in a tented area. When the two left, Wheeler said a man approached him and accused the mayor of dining without wearing a mask.

Wheeler told police that the man stood close to him and he became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19.

Wheeler, who was re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires.

