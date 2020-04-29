Reported Arizona deaths from coronavirus outbreak exceed 300

The reported number of Arizona deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak now exceeds 300.

The state Department of Health Services reported 304 deaths as of Wednesday, an increase of 11 from the number reported Tuesday.

The department reported 7,202 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 254 from the number reported Tuesday.

The state tracks confirmed cases, but a lack of testing and the fact that many people have few or no symptoms means the number of cases is likely much higher.

The state plans a “testing blitz” over the coming three Saturdays where it hopes to test 10,000 to 20,000 people each day.

Last week saw a major surge of deaths, with three days of 20 or more.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

