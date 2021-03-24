Expand / Collapse search
Rescuers attempt to help cat precariously perched on bridge in Fort Lauderdale

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Cat trapped on bridge, saves itself after crazy rescue effort

A cat was trapped on a bridge in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. After an extensive rescue effort, the cat ultimately ended up saving itself and fled the bridge.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A rescue effort was launched Wednesday for a cat perched precariously on the 17th Street Causeway Bridge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

Aerial footage aired on NewsNOW from FOX showed the cat perched on the edge of a pole sticking out of the bridge above the water. 

Emergency rescue services arrived on the scene as the cat waited above as boats passed by below. A rescue crew team with a crane lifted a pair of responders to get into position to grab the cat, but just as rescue workers attempted to move toward the cat with a net, it scurried away across the bridge. 

But rescuers and viewers barely had a moment to breathe a sigh of relief before the cat raced across the bridge, dodging traffic before wedging itself into another hard-to-reach corner. 

It remains unclear how or when the feline found itself on the bridge, but NewsNOW from FOX began following the rescue at approximately 4 p.m. ET. 

This story is developing. Check back for more details.
 