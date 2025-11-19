Survivors speak out after daring flood rescue in Wickenburg

The Brief A "wall of water and debris" that carried two vehicles down a wash prompted rescue efforts. The incident happened at a wash in Wickenburg. The people rescued turned around when officials closed the road, but floodwaters caught up with them.



A daring rescue took place in Wickenburg on Nov. 18, with authorities saying a wall of water and debris carried two vehicles down a wash in rushing waters.

On Nov. 19, rescuers and a survivor from inside one vehicle spoke out.

What we know:

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released aerial video of the rescue, one of which involved three people inside a minivan that was trapped by raging floodwaters in Sols Wash.

Sandy Humphries was one of the people inside. She called her son.

"So cold and I don’t swim," Humphries said. "And you’re in a car that had to have been terrifying. Yeah, yeah, yeah."

John Humphries, Sandy's son, said, "I was coming here and I was like, 'No, she’s not gonna die. She’s gonna get rescued.' The fire department is there and I had my thoughts were controlled. She was unbelievably calm and while she’s in the water describing the water, I said don’t leave the vehicle. 'You’re gonna be cold. They’re gonna take you to the hospital, hypothermia, that kind of stuff, but you’re gonna be fine.'"

"Afterwards, I’m going, 'She’s fine,'" he added.

Dig deeper:

Officers had just closed the road when the minivan, along with a truck, stopped to turn around. They did everything right, according to police, but it didn’t matter, as the water came as they tried to get to higher ground.

"They tried to back up. Basically a wall of water with debris came down and hit both vehicles," said Wickenburg Police Chief Les Brown.

The truck was thrown a quarter mile down the wash. Days later, it was found buried in mud and branches. Meanwhile, fire crews lined the river, ready to do what was necessary to save lives.

"If one was to come out of the vehicle, they would try to affect a rescue by throwing the bag ahead of them and try to drag them back to shore," said Tony Christofferson, Wickenburg Fire Battalion Chief.

Chief Les Brown said a brave officer jumped into action.

"Tied it to the officer and the officer walked out with the other officers holding onto the rope so that in case he got washed away, they can pull it back to shore," Chief Brown said. "So they basically made his way out to the vehicle, opened the door, and got her and the dog out. So he took a lot of personal risk. A lot of risk, yes."

They pulled the woman to safety as the truck was swallowed in mud and water.

"He made that call. Obviously a lot of people wouldn’t recommend you entering the waters like that. I would never order somebody to enter the waters like that, but he took it upon himself and he was courageous. He did a great job rescuing somebody," Chief Brown said.

Local perspective:

Sandy’s minivan was another mile down the road. She and two others were airlifted to safety by MCSO Fox 1 team.

"Thank you for everybody: police, fire, sheriffs, hospital, everybody," said John Humphries.

Two rescues moments apart, with seconds to spare, and all were saved.

"When it’s time for me to leave, the good lord will take me," said Sandy Humphries.

Crews are doing everything they can to ensure this doesn’t happen again. They have closed the road off in both directions at much higher points because you never know when flood waters can emerge.