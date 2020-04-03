Restaurant CEO matching donations on GoFundMe campaign to help furloughed restaurant workers

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, restaurants in Arizona are only offering take-outs and deliveries, and that is hurting not only restaurant owners, but employees who often rely on tips as well.

Sam Fox, CEO of Fox Restaurant Concepts, says they are at about 15% of their revenue, which is barely covering 75% of their staff.

"We have had to close a lot of restaurants, reinvent ourselves for to-go only," said Fox.

Restaurants with Fox Restaurant Concepts are scattered around the Valley, and include Olive and Ivy, Culinary Dropout, The Henry, Flower Child, and more. Fox says they are trying to do what is best for their employees, but the pandemic is still hitting them hard.

"The last couple of weeks, we went through logistics of that and the team has done an amazing job," said Fox. "We had to lay off a lot of employees, but we have been able to keep 600 people employed at this time."

To help his furloughed employees, Fox created a team relief fund, asking the community for support. The GoFundMe has raised nearly $90,000, and Fox says he will personally match the donations, up to $300,000.

Another way they are raising money is through tips.

"All of the employees in the restaurant, we are paying them a set wage," said Fox. "And then, all the additional tips go to the furloughed employees."

Through all of these efforts, they have raised $600,000 so far.

"The community support has been amazing in these tough, tough times," said Fox.

Fox says the best way to help remains the same: come out to get food.

