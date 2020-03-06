Retired Glendale Police sergeant accused of defrauding department by falsifying timesheets

article

Glendale Police officials say a retired police officer is accused of fraud in connection with falsification of timesheets while he was with the West Valley city’s police force.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, Wence Arevalo is accused of reckless falsification of timesheets. The department learned of the alleged crime via an anonymous tip.

Investigators say they discovered that Arevalo, a police sergeant who retired from the department on December 18, 2019, was working for Glendale Police while simultaneously teaching for Louisiana State University and Arizona Christian University.

According to court documents provided to FOX 10 by Glendale Police, investigators believe Arevalo, from December 2017 to November 2019, falsified his timesheet by claiming hours worked for Glendale while simultaneously being claimed by other employment agencies. This resulted in a fraud amounting to almost $4,000.

Arevalo, according to the documents, was arrested in Glendale on January 27.

