Return of Viva Phoenix a success for local chef and business owner

The Brief The return of Viva Phoenix has taken seven years waiting. Co-director Matt Baquet sees it as a way to showcase what Phoenix has to offer and envisions the festival as an attraction for tourists in the future. 2024 James Beard Award-winning best chef in the Southwest Rene Andrade and other local business owners were featured in the event.



It's been seven years waiting, finally, the return of Viva Phoenix happened on Oct. 19.

Fourth Avenue was shutdown between Van Buren and Washington streets.

More than 6,000 people were expected to celebrate the music, arts & cultural festival that has taken over downtown.

Co-director Matt Baquet really wanted to showcase what Phoenix has to offer in the arts, music and food scene, as Phoenix is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.

"A night for the books, a legendary Phoenix night that will live on forever," said Baquet.

After a seven-year lull, it's all about rising from the ashes - Viva Phoenix is back!

"Yeah, a lot of fire here," said Chef Rene Andrade.

"Phoenix has really come a long way. The downtown is booming. It's honestly one of the hottest places to be - literally and figuratively," said Baquet.

Ten venues, 70 artists, all within a couple of blocks of each other.

"Not every city has five world-class venues in a rock throw away from each other," says Baquet.

It's not just music, but the food scene is showcasing Phoenix's best, like Andrade, who is the reigning 2024 James Beard Award-winning best chef in the Southwest.

"My specialty? Everything over the fire," Andrade says.

His secret? Sanoran el pastor, manually rotated over the flames for a smokey finish.

A place for collaboration and connection with local artists like Sam Perry, who is right on theme with rising from the ashes.

Perry's work is made from Arizona's landfills.

"Anything and everything recycled. We take garments that are headed to the landfill like this, either with a hole or a stain and we either print over the stain or patch over the holes," said Perry.

The return of Viva Phoenix is just the beginning.

"I see it being something that people travel to every year and not just for the music, but just to experience this city, this desert, this community," says Baquet.

He tells us it took awhile to get this up and running again.

They almost started a new festival, but it was the history, the culture and community aspect of Viva Phoenix that got people talking.