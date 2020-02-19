Reward offered in stoning death of javelina at Tucson school

article

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says a reward of up to $1,500 is being offered in connection to the stoning death of a javelina at a Tucson elementary school.

The department says a javelina was found stoned to death overnight on February 14 at Tanque Verde Elementary School.

Officials say the javelina died of blunt-force trauma from large rocks found at the scene.

(Arizona Game and Fish Department)

If you have any information, you're asked to call 1-800-352-0700 and reference case no. 20-000302.