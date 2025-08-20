Expand / Collapse search
Richard Djerf: Arizona will execute man who killed four family members on Oct. 17

Published  August 20, 2025 6:24am MST
Arizona schedules second execution since 2023

A convicted killer who murdered a couple and their two children in 1993 has been scheduled for execution. Richard Djerf is set to be put to death by lethal injection on Friday, Oct. 17.

The Brief

    • Richard Djerf will be put to death by lethal injection on October 17.
    • Djerf pleaded guilty to killing four family members in 1993.
    • Djerf will be the second death-row inmate executed in Arizona this year.

PHOENIX - An execution date has been set for an Arizona man convicted of killing a couple and their two children over thirty years ago.

Richard Djerf will be put to death by lethal injection on Oct. 17, the state supreme court announced on Tuesday.

The backstory:

According to Djerf's entry on the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry's website on death row inmates, Djerf killed four people: Albert Luna Sr., Patricia Luna, Damien Luna, and Rochelle Luna. Damien was five when he died.

The incident happened on Sept. 14, 1993. Per the ADCRR, Djerf forced himself into the Luna residence at gunpoint, and proceeded to tie and gag Patricia and Damien before the two were ultimately killed. Rochelle and Albert Sr. returned home after Djerf forced himself into the home, and both were killed by Djerf as well.

In filings related to the state's request to execute Djerf, it was stated that Djerf pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in 1995, but legal battles related to Djerf's case continued for years, until 2020.

Richard Djerf

Dig deeper:

Djerf will be the second death-row inmate to be executed in Arizona this year. In March, Aaron Gunches was put to death.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news release provided by the Arizona Supreme Court and a previous FOX 10 report on Aug. 1, 2025.

