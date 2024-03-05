Rita Ora joins ‘The Masked Singer’ panel in Season 11 first look

Rita Ora is heading to "The Masked Singer" stage.

The British popstar joined returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke – along with host Nick Cannon – in a new trailer teasing Season 11.

"I am so thrilled to be stepping in as season 11's new panelist," the 33-year-old said in the video.

Sixteen all-new celebrities will embrace the masked mayhem during the upcoming season, which premieres Wednesday, March 6.

Robin Thicke, Jenn McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora on the "Wizard of Oz Night" episode. (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

‘The Masked Singer’ welcomes Rita Ora, features new costumes

According to FOX, the reality singing competition series will feature even more mystery, talent, jaw-dropping performances – and of course, incredible looks.

Rita Ora in the season 11 premiere episode. (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Intricate, new costumes including "Gumball," "Starfish," "Lizard," "Ugly Sweater," "Goldfish," and "Book" will perform on "The Masked Singer" stage during the new season.

Last week, FOX unveiled an exclusive first look at another new costume: Cleocatra – a cat dressed as the ruler of Egypt.

Photo of Cleocatra, a costume in Season 11 of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: FOX)

"Some of my favorite costumes have been on Season 11 of the ‘The Masked Singer,’" Ora continued.

Nicole Scherzinger will not be on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11

In Sept., FOX announced that Ora would fill in for Nicole Scherzinger while she performs in a musical in London.

"We're grateful to have the amazing Rita Ora shine her light and join us as a panelist on #TheMaskedSinger Season 11!," "The Masked Singer" wrote on social media .

This marks the first time that there has been a panel change in the show since its debut in 2019.

The only time the show had any cast change was when producers tapped host Niecy Nash to fill in for Cannon when he contracted COVID-19 in 2021.

But, Ora's not a stranger to the show. She previously sat on the judges' panel for "The Masked Singer" UK for four seasons.

"Don’t think twice, you and I can be together for the brand new season of ‘The Masked Singer,’" Ora continued, referencing her hit songs.

About ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11

The new season will also introduce new-themed episodes such as "The Wizard of Oz" – in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the classic film. Other upcoming themed episodes include "Transformers," "Billy Joel Night," "Queen Night" and "TV Theme Night."

According to FOX, the themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests and set design, and may even provide clues as to who is under the mask.



The new season of "The Masked Singer" kicks off Wednesday, March 6 at 8/7c on FOX. Viewers can catch up on the show on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi, and On Demand.

