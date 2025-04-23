Expand / Collapse search

Road-rage shooting reported on SR 347 near Maricopa

Updated  April 23, 2025 9:17am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Minor injuries reported in SR 347 road-rage shooting

A road-rage shooting backed up traffic along State Route 347 south of the Valley on Wednesday morning. DPS says minor injuries were reported in the shooting.

The Brief

    • Minor injuries were reported during a road-rage shooting on April 23 along State Route 347.
    • The incident caused a traffic backup near Casa Blanca Road.

MARICOPA, Ariz. - A road-rage shooting backed up traffic along State Route 347 south of the Valley on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened on April 23 near Casa Blanca Road.

"We are investigating a minor injury road rage shooting," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. "Both the parties are being interviewed."

Southbound traffic was backed up due to the investigation.

A road-rage shooting backed up traffic along State Route 347 south of the Valley on April 23. DPS says minor injuries were reported in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Details of what led up to the shooting are unknown. No identities were released.

Map of area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety

