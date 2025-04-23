Road-rage shooting reported on SR 347 near Maricopa

The Brief Minor injuries were reported during a road-rage shooting on April 23 along State Route 347. The incident caused a traffic backup near Casa Blanca Road.



A road-rage shooting backed up traffic along State Route 347 south of the Valley on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened on April 23 near Casa Blanca Road.

"We are investigating a minor injury road rage shooting," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. "Both the parties are being interviewed."

Southbound traffic was backed up due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

Details of what led up to the shooting are unknown. No identities were released.

Map of area where the shooting happened