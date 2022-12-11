Expand / Collapse search
Robbie has been living in a dog shelter for 9 years. Can you give him a home?

By Natalie Bomke
Published 
Updated 6:06PM
Pets and Animals
FOX 32 Chicago

ROSELLE, Illinois - For 9 years, Robbie the dog has known only the walls of an animal shelter in suburban Chicago, but there's hope that this year, he could spend Christmas in a real home.

Robbie the shelter dog needs a home

Robbie was rescued by the nonprofit Pets and Vets USA in 2014, hours before he was set to be euthanized at an animal shelter in San Bernardino, California. He has been living at a shelter in Roselle, Illinois, ever since.

There's hope that this year, someone with a warm heart can offer a warm bed for Robbie, just in time for Christmas.

"It's a shame, because he's a wonderful dog and has such a personality," said Peter Cangelosi, Pets and Vets Founder. "For being 10 and a half, eleven years old –  he's like a puppy. He has more energy than all the dogs we have here." 

Pets and Vets is waiving adoption fees for Robbie, who is 11-years-old, healthy, vaccinated and microchipped. They believe he is best suited for a home without children, though he does get along with other dogs.

To adopt Robbie, email petsandvetsusa@gmail.com.